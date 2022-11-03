Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 23.03%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY), which is $18.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.1385 after opening rate of $17.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.35 before closing at $16.37.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Sun Country Airlines Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Q3 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18 and operating income of $15 millionQ3 2022 Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12(1) and adjusted operating income of $16 million(1). You can read further details here

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.61 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $13.25 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) full year performance was -39.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. shares are logging -44.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.25 and $33.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1062291 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) recorded performance in the market was -32.29%, having the revenues showcasing -11.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 2282 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.78, with a change in the price was noted -2.04. In a similar fashion, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 610,982 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNCY is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.65%, alongside a downfall of -39.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.81% during last recorded quarter.