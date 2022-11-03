Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.63M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH), which is $4.25 to be very precise. Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Announces Global Enrollment Update for Pivotal Phase 3 RECOVER Study Evaluating Brilaroxazine for Schizophrenia. – Enrollment ongoing at multiple sites in the US and Europe; site initiation in Asia expected in November 2022 -. You can read further details here

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.50 on 10/31/22, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) full year performance was 16.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 701.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 567526 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) recorded performance in the market was 47.06%, having the revenues showcasing 529.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.73M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.75. In a similar fashion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +183.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,151,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVPH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 129.73%, alongside a boost of 16.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 106.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 529.72% during last recorded quarter.