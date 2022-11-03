RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). It is currently valued at $161.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $166.13, after setting-off with the price of $160.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $155.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $154.29.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, RenaissanceRe Reports Q3 2022 Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $825.3 Million; Operating Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $396.7 Million. Hurricane Ian and certain other catastrophe events contributed to a $648.4 million net negative impact on net loss attributable to common shareholders, and added 57.2 percentage points to the combined ratio. You can read further details here

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $172.73 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $124.18 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) full year performance was 5.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -7.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $124.18 and $174.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 690752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) recorded performance in the market was -4.78%, having the revenues showcasing 28.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.74B, as it employees total of 649 workers.

Analysts verdict on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 141.35, with a change in the price was noted +8.92. In a similar fashion, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +5.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 432,932 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNR is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.72%, alongside a boost of 5.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.56% during last recorded quarter.