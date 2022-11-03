Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.64M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) was valued at $18.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.11 while reaching the peak value of $18.285 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.5018. The stock current value is $17.59.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Doubles Dividend and Announces Shareholder Return Target. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $61.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $21.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $728 million, compared to $622 million for the second quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.53 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $8.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was 95.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -14.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.70 and $20.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3347723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was 108.17%, having the revenues showcasing 26.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.71B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.66, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of -3.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,073,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 108.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.11%, alongside a boost of 95.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.91% during last recorded quarter.