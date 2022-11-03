Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is priced at $5.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.23 and reached a high price of $5.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.25. The stock touched a low price of $5.23.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, Genius Sports to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10. Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results before 8:00AM EDT on Thursday, November 10, 2022. You can read further details here

Genius Sports Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.17 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) full year performance was -70.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Sports Limited shares are logging -72.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $19.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1580568 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recorded performance in the market was -28.55%, having the revenues showcasing 58.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.64, with a change in the price was noted +2.42. In a similar fashion, Genius Sports Limited posted a movement of +80.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,204,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genius Sports Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.12%, alongside a downfall of -70.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.77% during last recorded quarter.