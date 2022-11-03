JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.31M in the recent 3 months

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is priced at $9.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.17 and reached a high price of $10.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.30. The stock touched a low price of $9.27.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, JELD-WEN Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022. Comparability is to the same period in the prior year, unless otherwise noted. References to “core” financial results exclude the impact of foreign exchange and acquisitions completed in the last twelve months. You can read further details here

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.59 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $8.38 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) full year performance was -64.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares are logging -66.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.38 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1814000 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) recorded performance in the market was -64.80%, having the revenues showcasing -38.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 751.03M, as it employees total of 24700 workers.

The Analysts eye on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.42, with a change in the price was noted -7.39. In a similar fashion, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted a movement of -44.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,282,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JELD is recording 2.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.54.

Technical rundown of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Raw Stochastic average of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.87%.

Considering, the past performance of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.89%, alongside a downfall of -64.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.99% during last recorded quarter.