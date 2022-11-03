Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) was valued at $24.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.35 while reaching the peak value of $28.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.82. The stock current value is $26.09.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Enact Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend. GAAP Net Income of $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted shareAdjusted Operating Income of $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted shareReturn on Equity of 18.6% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 18.6%Record Insurance-in-Force of $242 billion, a 9% increase year-over-yearPMIERs Sufficiency of 174% or $2,249 millionBook Value Per Share of $25.28 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $27.90Announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. You can read further details here

Enact Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.37 on 11/02/22, with the lowest value was $19.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) full year performance was 21.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enact Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.76 and $27.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512451 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) recorded performance in the market was 26.22%, having the revenues showcasing 2.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.15B, as it employees total of 503 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Enact Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.68, with a change in the price was noted +3.30. In a similar fashion, Enact Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +14.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 279,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACT is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT)

Raw Stochastic average of Enact Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enact Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.97%, alongside a boost of 21.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.23% during last recorded quarter.