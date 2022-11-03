D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It is currently valued at $2.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.05, after setting-off with the price of $3.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.98.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, D-Wave Quantum Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only company building both annealing and gate-based quantum computers, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/. You can read further details here

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -74.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -81.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was -74.44%, having the revenues showcasing -71.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 288.30M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Market experts do have their say about D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.62%, alongside a downfall of -74.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -44.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.08% during last recorded quarter.