Boiling and ready to burst as Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last month performance was -17.56%

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is priced at $0.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7653 and reached a high price of $0.7763, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.78. The stock touched a low price of $0.69.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, Borqs Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2022; Revenues in 6 Months 2022 Higher than Full Year 2021. Revenues for the first half 2022 reached $30.1 million, 141% Year-Over-Year (YOY) growth. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.7936 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.5701 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -92.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -93.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $11.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1935610 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -88.27%, having the revenues showcasing -44.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.09M, as it employees total of 307 workers.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2878, with a change in the price was noted -2.50. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -78.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,849,302 in trading volumes.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.41%, alongside a downfall of -92.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.96% during last recorded quarter.