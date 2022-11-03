Banco de Chile (BCH): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Banco de Chile (BCH). It is currently valued at $18.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.85, after setting-off with the price of $18.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.84.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Banco de Chile Announces BCH files 2021 20F Annual Report. Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Banco de Chile had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.74 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $15.64 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Banco de Chile (BCH) full year performance was 3.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco de Chile shares are logging -19.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.60 and $22.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 528768 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco de Chile (BCH) recorded performance in the market was 16.23%, having the revenues showcasing 0.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.21B, as it employees total of 12284 workers.

Analysts verdict on Banco de Chile (BCH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.45, with a change in the price was noted -1.19. In a similar fashion, Banco de Chile posted a movement of -6.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 191,185 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCH is recording 3.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.92.

Banco de Chile (BCH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Banco de Chile in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Banco de Chile, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.57%, alongside a boost of 3.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.72% during last recorded quarter.