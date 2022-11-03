Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). It is currently valued at $10.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.14, after setting-off with the price of $10.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.8099 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.96.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 11, 2022, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, November 11, 2022, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers. You can read further details here

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.01 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $9.93 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) full year performance was -25.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares are logging -32.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.93 and $16.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3407973 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) recorded performance in the market was -24.98%, having the revenues showcasing -23.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.82B, as it employees total of 3445 workers.

Analysts verdict on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.91, with a change in the price was noted -3.34. In a similar fashion, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. posted a movement of -23.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,162,128 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQN is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.90%, alongside a downfall of -25.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.72% during last recorded quarter.