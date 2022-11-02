Under Armour Inc. (UA): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Under Armour Inc. (UA) is priced at $6.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.69 and reached a high price of $6.805, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.56. The stock touched a low price of $6.425.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 (ended September 30, 2022) results on Nov. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.65 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.74 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -65.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -71.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.74 and $23.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4089754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -63.08%, having the revenues showcasing -21.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.22B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Under Armour Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.58, with a change in the price was noted -3.07. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of -31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,284,153 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.23%, alongside a downfall of -65.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.28% during last recorded quarter.