Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is priced at $2.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.67 and reached a high price of $2.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.61. The stock touched a low price of $2.635.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.21 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.13 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) full year performance was 23.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares are logging -10.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.12 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1972673 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) recorded performance in the market was 8.34%, having the revenues showcasing 8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98B, as it employees total of 16643 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. posted a movement of +5.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,251,887 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UGP is recording 1.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.13.

Technical rundown of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.87%, alongside a boost of 23.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.59% during last recorded quarter.