Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.37

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It is currently valued at $4.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.00, after setting-off with the price of $7.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.685 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.73.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Tupperware Brands Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Turnaround Plan Continues; Retail Expansion in North America. You can read further details here

Tupperware Brands Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.10 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $4.20 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/22.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) full year performance was -67.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are logging -81.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.54 and $24.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6630311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) recorded performance in the market was -49.44%, having the revenues showcasing -18.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.12M, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.20, with a change in the price was noted -1.66. In a similar fashion, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted a movement of -26.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,273,055 in trading volumes.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tupperware Brands Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.84%, alongside a downfall of -67.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.89% during last recorded quarter.