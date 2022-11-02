Tidewater Inc. (TDW) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 17.14%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tidewater Inc. (TDW), which is $31.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.39 after opening rate of $34.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.82 before closing at $33.90.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today an earnings conference call has been scheduled for Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Quintin Kneen will discuss results for the three months ending September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Tidewater Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.48 on 10/31/22, with the lowest value was $10.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) full year performance was 159.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tidewater Inc. shares are logging -10.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $35.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 613974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) recorded performance in the market was 197.85%, having the revenues showcasing 46.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.48B, as it employees total of 4400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.80, with a change in the price was noted +6.01. In a similar fashion, Tidewater Inc. posted a movement of +23.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Raw Stochastic average of Tidewater Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 197.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.47%, alongside a boost of 159.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.53% during last recorded quarter.