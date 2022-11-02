The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is priced at $9.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.08 and reached a high price of $10.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.96. The stock touched a low price of $9.26.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, Altus Power, Inc. Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call. Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 14, 2022. The earnings release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day. You can read further details here

Altus Power Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.72 on 09/28/22, with the lowest value was $4.26 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) full year performance was -10.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altus Power Inc. shares are logging -37.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $14.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658792 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) recorded performance in the market was -11.39%, having the revenues showcasing 12.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.45B, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Altus Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.58. In a similar fashion, Altus Power Inc. posted a movement of +20.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 969,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPS is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Technical breakdown of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Altus Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altus Power Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.38%, alongside a downfall of -10.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.79% during last recorded quarter.