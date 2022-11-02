Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.10

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is priced at $50.01 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 9, 2021, S&P Dow Jones Indices and the Lima Stock Exchange Launch the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, and the Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL), today announced the debut of the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index, the latest in S&P DJI’s growing family of global ESG indices based on some of the world’s most highly-tracked regional and country-specific benchmarks. You can read further details here

Southern Copper Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.32 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $42.42 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) full year performance was -17.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southern Copper Corporation shares are logging -36.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.42 and $79.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2079726 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) recorded performance in the market was -18.96%, having the revenues showcasing 7.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.68B, as it employees total of 14700 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.65, with a change in the price was noted -11.09. In a similar fashion, Southern Copper Corporation posted a movement of -18.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,547,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCCO is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.32%, alongside a downfall of -17.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.64% during last recorded quarter.