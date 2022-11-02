Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is on the roll with an average volume of 38.61K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA). It is currently valued at $2.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.87, after setting-off with the price of $2.0138. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.0073 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.99.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Launches Two New Dermatological Products for Over-The-Counter Use in the United States. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched Reliefacyn® Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel and Rejuvacyn® Advanced Skin Repair Cooling Mist direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States. You can read further details here

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.8600 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) full year performance was -58.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -63.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 886538 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) recorded performance in the market was -45.39%, having the revenues showcasing -31.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.74M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7500, with a change in the price was noted -0.88. In a similar fashion, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -26.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 47,475 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNOA is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.86%, alongside a downfall of -58.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.97% during last recorded quarter.