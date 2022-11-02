Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Gartner Inc. (IT) was up 7.64%

At the end of the latest market close, Gartner Inc. (IT) was valued at $301.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $314.44 while reaching the peak value of $327.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $314.16. The stock current value is $325.00.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Gartner Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Total Contract Value $4.5 billion, +14.5% YoY FX Neutral. You can read further details here

Gartner Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $334.53 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $221.39 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Gartner Inc. (IT) full year performance was -1.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gartner Inc. shares are logging -11.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $221.39 and $368.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1346632 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gartner Inc. (IT) recorded performance in the market was -2.79%, having the revenues showcasing 12.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.86B, as it employees total of 16600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gartner Inc. (IT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 277.26, with a change in the price was noted +68.82. In a similar fashion, Gartner Inc. posted a movement of +26.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 480,098 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Gartner Inc. (IT)

Raw Stochastic average of Gartner Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gartner Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.60%, alongside a downfall of -1.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.75% during last recorded quarter.