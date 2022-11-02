Recent Change of 3.54% in the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) was valued at $125.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $127.00 while reaching the peak value of $130.8283 and lowest value recorded on the day was $125.71. The stock current value is $130.00.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Valero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Marie A. Ffolkes has been elected as an independent director to Valero’s board of directors (the “Board”) and has joined the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Valero Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $146.80 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $75.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) full year performance was 66.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Valero Energy Corporation shares are logging -11.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.13 and $146.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3970046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) recorded performance in the market was 73.08%, having the revenues showcasing 20.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.03B, as it employees total of 9813 workers.

Specialists analysis on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 113.43, with a change in the price was noted -13.41. In a similar fashion, Valero Energy Corporation posted a movement of -9.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,645,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLO is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Trends and Technical analysis: Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.67%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.08%, alongside a boost of 66.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.58% during last recorded quarter.