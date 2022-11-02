Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It is currently valued at $164.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $176.10, after setting-off with the price of $173.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $169.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $170.77.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023, ended October 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. You can read further details here

Palo Alto Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $213.63 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $140.52 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) full year performance was 0.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares are logging -23.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.52 and $213.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1192105 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recorded performance in the market was -7.98%, having the revenues showcasing -3.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.22B, as it employees total of 12561 workers.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 31 analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 170.06, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted a movement of +0.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,952,071 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANW is recording 17.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Palo Alto Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.18%, alongside a boost of 0.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.17% during last recorded quarter.