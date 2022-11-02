Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Up ahead of its competition

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is priced at $62.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $64.86 and reached a high price of $64.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $67.42. The stock touched a low price of $58.578.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Otter Tail Corporation Announces Record Third Quarter Earnings and Updated Guidance, Midpoint of Reduced 2022 Earnings Per Share Guidance Represents a 55% Increase Over 2021 Earnings Per Share. Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.4125 per Share. You can read further details here

Otter Tail Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $82.46 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $57.59 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) full year performance was -0.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otter Tail Corporation shares are logging -24.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.59 and $82.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 884064 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) recorded performance in the market was -12.77%, having the revenues showcasing -17.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 2487 workers.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Otter Tail Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.37, with a change in the price was noted -5.10. In a similar fashion, Otter Tail Corporation posted a movement of -7.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 177,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OTTR is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Otter Tail Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Otter Tail Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.32%, alongside a downfall of -0.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.26% during last recorded quarter.