Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO), which is $0.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3099 after opening rate of $0.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.25 before closing at $0.29.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Otonomo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 16. Conference Call to Be Held on the Same Day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can read further details here

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) full year performance was -94.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -95.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $5.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 504098 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) recorded performance in the market was -93.15%, having the revenues showcasing -60.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.04M, as it employees total of 128 workers.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6123, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -78.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 645,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OTMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Otonomo Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.58%, alongside a downfall of -94.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.00% during last recorded quarter.