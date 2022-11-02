Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)

At the end of the latest market close, OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) was valued at $42.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $40.11 while reaching the peak value of $40.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $36.36. The stock current value is $37.96.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Revenue Guidance. Third Quarter 2022 Record Revenue Increased 39% Year-over-Year. You can read further details here

OrthoPediatrics Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.27 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $36.36 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/22.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) full year performance was -46.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares are logging -48.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.71 and $73.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) recorded performance in the market was -36.59%, having the revenues showcasing -22.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 789.19M, as it employees total of 133 workers.

Specialists analysis on OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OrthoPediatrics Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.02, with a change in the price was noted -7.12. In a similar fashion, OrthoPediatrics Corp. posted a movement of -15.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,999 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KIDS is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)

Raw Stochastic average of OrthoPediatrics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.98%, alongside a downfall of -46.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.85% during last recorded quarter.