Intuit Inc. (INTU): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Intuit Inc. (INTU) was valued at $427.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $433.48 while reaching the peak value of $434.139 and lowest value recorded on the day was $387.06. The stock current value is $394.77.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Intuit Reiterates Operating Income and Earnings per Share Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023; Expects to Report First-Quarter Results Above Guidance. Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today reiterated its full fiscal year 2023 operating income and earnings per share guidance. Ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings announcement on November 29, 2022, the company expects to report results for first quarter fiscal 2023 above guidance that it reiterated at Investor Day on September 29, 2022. You can read further details here

Intuit Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $645.61 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $339.36 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) full year performance was -35.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intuit Inc. shares are logging -44.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $339.36 and $716.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4231850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intuit Inc. (INTU) recorded performance in the market was -38.63%, having the revenues showcasing -15.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.75B, as it employees total of 17300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Intuit Inc. (INTU)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Intuit Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 419.51, with a change in the price was noted -5.78. In a similar fashion, Intuit Inc. posted a movement of -1.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,606,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INTU is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Intuit Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.37%, alongside a downfall of -35.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.24% during last recorded quarter.