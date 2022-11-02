Here is why Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.05%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), which is $44.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.90 after opening rate of $47.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.865 before closing at $47.62.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Olympus Bags a Deal for Liquibox. Olympus Partners is pleased to announce it has agreed to sell Liquibox to Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE). Liquibox is a leading manufacturer of sustainable liquid packaging solutions offering a wide assortment of bag-in-box solutions as well as fluid dispensing fitments to a variety of end markets including food and beverage, consumer products, and healthcare. You can read further details here

Sealed Air Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.72 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $42.87 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/22.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) full year performance was -24.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sealed Air Corporation shares are logging -37.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.62 and $70.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2571581 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) recorded performance in the market was -34.16%, having the revenues showcasing -21.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.37B, as it employees total of 16500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sealed Air Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.43, with a change in the price was noted -16.67. In a similar fashion, Sealed Air Corporation posted a movement of -27.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,028,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEE is recording 18.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 18.30.

Technical breakdown of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Raw Stochastic average of Sealed Air Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sealed Air Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.26%, alongside a downfall of -24.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.31% during last recorded quarter.