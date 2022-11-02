Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

At the end of the latest market close, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) was valued at $1.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.04 while reaching the peak value of $2.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.86. The stock current value is $2.16.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Rubicon Technologies Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Conference Call. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or “the Company”), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Rubicon management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares are logging -79.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1012648 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) recorded performance in the market was -78.29%, having the revenues showcasing -76.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.92M, as it employees total of 637 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rubicon Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.2300, with a change in the price was noted -7.89. In a similar fashion, Rubicon Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -78.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 415,950 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rubicon Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.29%. The shares increased approximately by 29.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.67% during last recorded quarter.