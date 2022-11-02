Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.63M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA), which is $2.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.71 after opening rate of $1.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.6109 before closing at $1.69.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Forza X1 Receives Fifty Electric Boat Reservations in Last 90 Days Potentially Resulting in Over $8.5 Million in Revenue. Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) (“Forza,” the “Company”), a new developer of electric sport boats with a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating, today announced that since the end of July 2022, the Company has received 50 non-binding pre-production reservations for its initial two models, the FX1 Dual Console and FX1 Center Console which, if ultimately finalized, could result in more than $8.5 million in revenue for the Company following delivery. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forza X1 Inc. shares are logging -84.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34929696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) recorded performance in the market was -77.44%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.20M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forza X1 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRZA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Forza X1 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Forza X1 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.44%. The shares increased approximately by 0.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.21% in the period of the last 30 days.