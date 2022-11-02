F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) market price of $14.40 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). It is currently valued at $14.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.53, after setting-off with the price of $14.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.45.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $18.13 per share (equivalent to $0.45325 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on F.N.B. Corporation’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FNB PRE). The dividend is payable on November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2022. You can read further details here

F.N.B. Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.55 on 10/31/22, with the lowest value was $10.48 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) full year performance was 18.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, F.N.B. Corporation shares are logging -1.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.48 and $14.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4632629 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) recorded performance in the market was 18.71%, having the revenues showcasing 20.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.93B, as it employees total of 3886 workers.

Analysts verdict on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the F.N.B. Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.03, with a change in the price was noted +2.96. In a similar fashion, F.N.B. Corporation posted a movement of +25.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,289,287 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FNB is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of F.N.B. Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of F.N.B. Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.01%, alongside a boost of 18.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.91% during last recorded quarter.