Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is on the roll with an average volume of 567.29K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), which is $0.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.345 after opening rate of $0.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.31 before closing at $0.31.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -84.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -85.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540311 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -67.40%, having the revenues showcasing -30.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.92M, as it employees total of 262 workers.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4655, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -57.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,320,754 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.75%, alongside a downfall of -84.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.04% during last recorded quarter.