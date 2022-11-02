Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It is currently valued at $7.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.98, after setting-off with the price of $7.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.07.Recently in News on March 23, 2022, Copel Records Record EBITDA of R$ 8.4 billion in 2021 (+52.1% vs. 2020). Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$ 1,039.5 million in 4Q21, 26.6% lower than the R$ 1,417.2 million recorded in 4Q20. This reduction is mainly due to the drop in the results of the Araucária Thermoelectric Power Plant and Copel GeT, partially offset by the good result of Copel Distribuição. The main factors that explain the reduction are:. You can read further details here

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.15 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) full year performance was 56.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are logging -2.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.92 and $8.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2282346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) recorded performance in the market was 40.85%, having the revenues showcasing 24.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.24B, as it employees total of 5950 workers.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL posted a movement of +12.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 523,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELP is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.07%, alongside a boost of 56.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.69% during last recorded quarter.