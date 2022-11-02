CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.53M

At the end of the latest market close, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) was valued at $107.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $108.00 while reaching the peak value of $108.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $105.11. The stock current value is $105.17.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Time Change for Nine Months and Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced a time change for the conference call that the Company will host to discuss its nine months and third quarter 2022 results. The conference call will now take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022. CF Industries will still release its nine months and third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. You can read further details here

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $119.60 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $63.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was 87.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -12.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.29 and $119.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1207838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was 52.30%, having the revenues showcasing 11.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.74B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Analysts verdict on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.80, with a change in the price was noted +16.96. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +19.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,788,559 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.09%, alongside a boost of 87.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.23% during last recorded quarter.