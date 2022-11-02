Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -0.77%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), which is $9.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.38 after opening rate of $10.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.974 before closing at $10.21.

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.38 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 190.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -12.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 248.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1000886 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 228.30%, having the revenues showcasing 65.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 383.90M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.39, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -0.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 684,523 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 228.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.01%, alongside a boost of 190.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.21% during last recorded quarter.