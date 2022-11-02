Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC). It is currently valued at $59.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $60.30, after setting-off with the price of $60.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $59.525 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $60.14.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX). You can read further details here

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.44 on 10/28/22, with the lowest value was $32.18 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) full year performance was 8.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares are logging -4.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.18 and $62.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3816814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) recorded performance in the market was 15.65%, having the revenues showcasing 46.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.86B, as it employees total of 9600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altra Industrial Motion Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.47, with a change in the price was noted +18.03. In a similar fashion, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. posted a movement of +43.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 401,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIMC is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.36%, alongside a boost of 8.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.72% during last recorded quarter.