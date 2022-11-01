The Lion Electric Company (LEV): Major Movement on the Horizon

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is priced at $3.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.83 and reached a high price of $3.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.82. The stock touched a low price of $2.79.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, LION ELECTRIC CONGRATULATES EPA ON RESOUNDING SUCCESS OF CLEAN SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST ROUND OF AWARDS. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today congratulated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the announcement of the first round of awards for its highly successful Clean School Bus Program. You can read further details here

The Lion Electric Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.18 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) full year performance was -78.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Lion Electric Company shares are logging -79.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $14.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1176756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) recorded performance in the market was -69.52%, having the revenues showcasing -40.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 559.37M, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Lion Electric Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.00, with a change in the price was noted -2.49. In a similar fashion, The Lion Electric Company posted a movement of -45.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 981,473 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEV is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.21%, alongside a downfall of -78.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.00% during last recorded quarter.