The clock is ticking: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

At the end of the latest market close, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) was valued at $3.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.11 while reaching the peak value of $3.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.08. The stock current value is $3.73.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Canopy Growth to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022. Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 before financial markets open on November 9, 2022. You can read further details here

Canopy Growth Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.64 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.13 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) full year performance was -70.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canopy Growth Corporation shares are logging -76.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.13 and $15.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 40481132 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) recorded performance in the market was -57.27%, having the revenues showcasing 29.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 3151 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.08, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Canopy Growth Corporation posted a movement of -9.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,487,274 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Canopy Growth Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.35%, alongside a downfall of -70.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 36.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.97% during last recorded quarter.