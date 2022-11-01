Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) was up 8.24%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR), which is $3.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.02 after opening rate of $2.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.74 before closing at $2.79.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, Rebranded Remittances Business Could Expand Inter&Co’s “Super App” Offering As It Eyes Global Expansion. By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inter & Co Inc. shares are logging -34.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $4.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) recorded performance in the market was -13.22%, having the revenues showcasing 1.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 3898 workers.

Analysts verdict on Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Inter & Co Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INTR is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Inter & Co Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Inter & Co Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.22%. The shares increased approximately by 8.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.34% during last recorded quarter.