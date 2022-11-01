Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). It is currently valued at $8.79. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.64.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, FDA and Palantir Partner to Modernize Food Supply Chain Resilience through 21 FORWARD Initiative. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will expand its work with the company to help modernize the agency’s approach to food supply chain and resilience through the 21 FORWARD Initiative. Palantir will act as the central operating platform for proactive food supply chain disruption monitoring and crisis response. The contract is worth $22 million.21 FORWARD, powered by the Palantir platform and a part of the FDA’s “New Era of Smarter Food Safety” blueprint, brings together multiple data sources from several government agencies, including the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to identify areas of the food supply chain where there will likely be disruptions. The Office of Food Policy and Response (OFPR) leads the 21 FORWARD initiative and was established to implement a modernized approach to food safety for both domestically produced and imported foods.”Now more than ever public health preparedness is central to our security and safety as a nation and we are honored to support our leading institutions with best in class technology to anticipate and plan for these events,” said Dr. William Kassler, Chief Medical Officer, Palantir. “By leveraging technology, the FDA is investing in a foundational data-driven approach to improve outcomes for our country.”Launched as a pilot with Palantir in 2020, 21 FORWARD sought to enable users and key stakeholders to dynamically understand and mitigate how domestic COVID-19 incident rates impacted segments of the food system and production — and most recently was leveraged as part of the federal response once infant formula shortage reached a crisis point. The shortage, brought on by the recall of formula, underscored the need for centralization and integration of inter-agency and commercial data sources. Over the past two years and following these two major events, the FDA recognized the real impact a data-driven platform can have and took immediate action to extend this effort. 21 FORWARD now serves as a coordination hub to support decision-makers with the information they need to respond to similar crises. This contract empowers the FDA to address a broader food safety scope and focus not only on crisis response, but also identify and plan preventative measures in the case of food safety events.Since partnering with Palantir to support 21 FORWARD, the agency has been able to quickly stand up a scalable infrastructure. With the evolving nature of public health supply chains, it was essential that OFPR have an environment for rapid application configuration. In a matter of weeks, the platform was established as the central operating platform on supply chain analytics related to infant formula earlier this year. Additionally, the FDA will leverage investments it has already made in modernized infrastructure and lead with a cloud-first approach. 21 FORWARD is deployed in the Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS), Palantir Technologies’ FedRAMP Moderate cloud environment. The initiative’s hosting infrastructure and operations are a managed, standardized, tested, and externally audited Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that scales to meet demand. Palantir is certified compliant with the following industry standards and frameworks to provide the highest levels of security to the FDA, including: SOC 2 Type 2 (Security, Confidentiality, and Availability), FedRAMP (Moderate), and IL6 DoD SRG. Palantir has deep experience in the public and commercial health sectors and is a proven leader in delivering mission critical software across the public health supply chain. You can read further details here

Palantir Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.84 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.44 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) full year performance was -66.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -67.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.44 and $27.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31312810 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was -51.73%, having the revenues showcasing -19.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.05B, as it employees total of 3269 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.74, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, Palantir Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -4.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 36,621,594 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Palantir Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.16%, alongside a downfall of -66.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.51% during last recorded quarter.