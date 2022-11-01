Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), which is $72.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $74.13 after opening rate of $71.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $71.10 before closing at $71.84.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Occidental and 1PointFive, King Ranch Reach Lease Agreement to Support up to 30 Direct Air Capture Plants on Leased Acreage. Lease agreement provides 106,000-acres in Texas with pore space estimated to accommodate up to 3 billion metric tons of carbon sequestration. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.13 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 116.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -5.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.05 and $77.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13633237 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 150.43%, having the revenues showcasing 11.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.65B, as it employees total of 11678 workers.

Analysts verdict on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.28, with a change in the price was noted +3.57. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +5.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,986,396 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.53%, alongside a boost of 116.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.59% during last recorded quarter.