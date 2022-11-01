Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), which is $5.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.0999 after opening rate of $4.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.51 before closing at $4.59.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date. Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -59.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $12.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 62426715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) recorded performance in the market was -46.70%, having the revenues showcasing 22.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.42B, as it employees total of 6068 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, Nu Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +15.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,795,439 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NU is recording 2.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical breakdown of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Raw Stochastic average of Nu Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nu Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.70%. The shares increased approximately by 16.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.25% during last recorded quarter.