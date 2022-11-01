LiveOne Inc. (LVO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) was valued at $0.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.80 while reaching the peak value of $0.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.70. The stock current value is $0.71.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, LiveOne Expects to Report Record Q2 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA* and Membership Growth in Fiscal 2023. Q2 Fiscal 2023 Revenue of at Least $23 Million and Adjusted EBITDA* of Approximately $4 Million. You can read further details here

LiveOne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4300 on 07/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) full year performance was -68.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveOne Inc. shares are logging -72.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 533390 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) recorded performance in the market was -44.20%, having the revenues showcasing -44.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.24M, as it employees total of 184 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the LiveOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9773, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, LiveOne Inc. posted a movement of -33.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,739 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LiveOne Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.83%, alongside a downfall of -68.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.64% during last recorded quarter.