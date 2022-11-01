IronNet Inc. (IRNT): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It is currently valued at $0.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.72, after setting-off with the price of $0.6567. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6501 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.65.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, IronNet Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”) announced today that on October 25, 2022 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the “Notice”). The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company has six months following the receipt of the Notice to cure the deficiency and regain compliance. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards. You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1200 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.5050 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -94.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -94.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $13.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573914 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was -83.10%, having the revenues showcasing -69.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.78M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

The Analysts eye on IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IronNet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8041, with a change in the price was noted -2.05. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -74.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,079,927 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.13%.

Considering, the past performance of IronNet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.73%, alongside a downfall of -94.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.79% during last recorded quarter.