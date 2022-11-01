Here is why Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.10%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), which is $1.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.40 after opening rate of $1.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.26 before closing at $1.26.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Appoints Jill Howe as Chief Financial Officer. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Jill Howe will join as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective November 14, 2022. Ms. Howe brings more than 20 years of significant strategic, financial, and operational experience to Lineage, with an emphasis on capital strategy, corporate finance, treasury management, global infrastructure, and operational excellence. Ms. Howe has successfully built biotechnology organizations and implemented operational infrastructures alongside the execution of over $1.66 billion of capital raising transactions and will bring extensive strategic experience to the role. Most recently, Ms. Howe was Chief Financial Officer of DTx Pharma, and prior to that, was Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Gossamer Bio, Inc., serving an integral role in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and concurrent listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, various follow-on and debt deals, and overseeing all aspects of finance and accounting operations globally. You can read further details here

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5750 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 10/19/22.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) full year performance was -39.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -49.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $2.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 576902 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) recorded performance in the market was -43.67%, having the revenues showcasing -12.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.97M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3925, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -7.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 601,880 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LCTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.00%, alongside a downfall of -39.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.66% during last recorded quarter.