Here is what you need to look for: Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is priced at $0.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.77 and reached a high price of $0.9099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.78. The stock touched a low price of $0.755.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, Leafly Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer, Carlos Pinto. Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Carlos Pinto recently joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Carlos will lead Leafly’s sales, marketing, and award-winning content teams. As part of his role, Carlos will manage and shape the go-to market strategy for existing and new products, oversee the sales planning process and refine the company’s product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets. You can read further details here

Leafly Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.5800 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) full year performance was -91.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leafly Holdings Inc. shares are logging -92.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $11.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1359480 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) recorded performance in the market was -91.13%, having the revenues showcasing -83.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.48M, as it employees total of 259 workers.

Analysts verdict on Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leafly Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7462, with a change in the price was noted -6.56. In a similar fashion, Leafly Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -88.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 611,512 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LFLY is recording 143.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 143.00.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Leafly Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Leafly Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.18%, alongside a downfall of -91.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.24% during last recorded quarter.