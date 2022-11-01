Heliogen Inc. (HLGN): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) was valued at $1.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.68 while reaching the peak value of $1.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.6149. The stock current value is $1.80.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call. Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 AM EST on Tuesday, November 8. Bill Gross, Heliogen’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Christie Obiaya, Chief Financial Officer will host the call. You can read further details here

Heliogen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) full year performance was -82.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heliogen Inc. shares are logging -88.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $16.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1525552 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) recorded performance in the market was -88.40%, having the revenues showcasing -32.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 356.89M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

Analysts verdict on Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2824, with a change in the price was noted -1.74. In a similar fashion, Heliogen Inc. posted a movement of -49.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,803,882 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Heliogen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Heliogen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.08%, alongside a downfall of -82.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.58% during last recorded quarter.