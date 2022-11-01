Gear up for the change! HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has hit the volume of 4525405

For the readers interested in the stock health of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). It is currently valued at $3.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.36, after setting-off with the price of $3.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.09 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.38.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Provides a Corporate Update Post Ethereum Merge, September 2022 Production Update. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2022 to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2022. You can read further details here

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.80 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.82 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) full year performance was -82.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -88.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4525405 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) recorded performance in the market was -76.59%, having the revenues showcasing -36.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 339.90M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.09, with a change in the price was noted -0.82. In a similar fashion, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -20.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,552,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIVE is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.25%.

Considering, the past performance of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.07%, alongside a downfall of -82.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.29% during last recorded quarter.