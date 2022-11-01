Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Frontline Ltd. (FRO), which is $13.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.605 after opening rate of $12.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.13 before closing at $12.56.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, FRO – Changes to the Board composition. Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Marios Demetriades as a Director of the Company. You can read further details here

Frontline Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.85 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $6.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) full year performance was 42.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frontline Ltd. shares are logging -4.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.10 and $13.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1853062 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) recorded performance in the market was 77.65%, having the revenues showcasing 21.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.87B, as it employees total of 79 workers.

The Analysts eye on Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Frontline Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.87, with a change in the price was noted +3.95. In a similar fashion, Frontline Ltd. posted a movement of +42.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,176,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRO is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Technical rundown of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Frontline Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Frontline Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.80%, alongside a boost of 42.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.35% during last recorded quarter.