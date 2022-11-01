Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK), which is $0.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.25 after opening rate of $0.9327 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8565 before closing at $0.89.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Ever-Glory Seeks Shareholders’ Vote For Going-Dark and Announces $3.5 Million Stock Repurchase Program. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today filed a preliminary proxy statement to solicit votes for, among other proposals, the proposed termination of the registration of the Company’s common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the suspension of the Company’s duty to file periodic reports and other information with the SEC under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The Board of Directors deems it in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to “go dark” which could save the Company approximately half a million each year in connection with our Exchange Act obligations, allow management and our employees to focus more of their attention on our business operations, and remove some of the negative publicity from our retail customers and business partners in China we recently encountered as a U.S. listed company. You can read further details here

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5600 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) full year performance was -64.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares are logging -72.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $3.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1430782 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) recorded performance in the market was -60.32%, having the revenues showcasing -16.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.35M, as it employees total of 4300 workers.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1212, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. posted a movement of -21.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,753 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVK is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ever-Glory International Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.62%, alongside a downfall of -64.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.95% during last recorded quarter.