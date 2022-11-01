Do Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) beta value of 1.60 signposts another twist?

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is priced at $1.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.68 and reached a high price of $1.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.67. The stock touched a low price of $1.63.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, Gamida Cell to Present Corporate Highlights at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapy candidates for patients with hematologic and solid cancers and other serious diseases, announces that Michele Korfin, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, will present its corporate highlights at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 11-13, 2022 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally. You can read further details here

Gamida Cell Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7200 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.4700 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) full year performance was -55.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are logging -62.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $4.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 699518 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) recorded performance in the market was -29.53%, having the revenues showcasing 4.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.12M, as it employees total of 166 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gamida Cell Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1068, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Gamida Cell Ltd. posted a movement of -19.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 550,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GMDA is recording 9.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.09.

Technical breakdown of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)

Raw Stochastic average of Gamida Cell Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gamida Cell Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.96%, alongside a downfall of -55.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.07% during last recorded quarter.