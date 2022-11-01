Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). It is currently valued at $4.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.5193, after setting-off with the price of $4.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.15.Recently in News on October 7, 2022, Polestar reports global volumes for the third quarter of 2022 and confirms full year outlook. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, delivered approximately 9,215 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total year-to-date to approximately 30,400 cars for the first nine months of 2022, up 100% year-on-year. You can read further details here

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.36 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) full year performance was -58.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares are logging -72.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.00 and $16.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1752738 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) recorded performance in the market was -61.88%, having the revenues showcasing -50.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.50B, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.93, with a change in the price was noted -5.57. In a similar fashion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC posted a movement of -55.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,971,829 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSNY is recording 5.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.78%, alongside a downfall of -58.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.06% during last recorded quarter.